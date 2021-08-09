Calif. Panel Affirms $87M Roundup Award Against Monsanto

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court Monday rejected Monsanto's bid to overturn an $87 million award and trial win for a couple who claimed glyphosate in Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer, with one judge largely concurring but dissenting as to the "grossly excessive" punitive damages. In a published decision, the majority backed the trial judge's actions in the case from Alberta and Alva Pilliod against the Bayer AG subsidiary, rejecting Monsanto's argument that improper actions by the Pilliod's attorneys impacted the outcome of the trial and rejecting its framing of the trial generally. "The trial described in Monsanto's opening brief bears little resemblance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS