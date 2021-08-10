1st Circ. Asks Mass. Top Court To Decide 7-Eleven Wage Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit will turn to Massachusetts' highest court to help decide whether the state's independent contractor law would result in 7-Eleven franchisees being classified as employees. The panel's Monday evening opinion certifying the question to the Supreme Judicial Court was telegraphed during oral arguments last month, when the First Circuit floated the idea of asking the SJC whether the three-prong test for independent contractor status set forth in state law applies to the relationship between a franchisor and a franchisee. 7-Eleven has argued that it also must comply with the Federal Trade Commission's franchise rule. The First Circuit noted that...

