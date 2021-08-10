Hyatt Can't Get International Assault Claims Out Of Ill. Court

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel said that a trial judge properly rejected Hyatt's bid to dismiss a woman's lawsuit over her alleged sexual assault during a stay in Turkey, saying public and private interests favor keeping her claims in Cook County. The lower court didn't abuse its discretion when it rejected Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Hyatt International Corp.'s argument that the plaintiff named only as Jane Doe had launched her suit in an inconvenient forum, the three-judge panel said Monday. Chicago-based Hyatt hasn't shown that Turkey's courts could adequately resolve Doe's allegations, and private interests such as witness testimony and travel...

