Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Copyright Fight Over Seuss-Star Trek Mashup Heads To Trial

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge says that a jury trial will be necessary to decide whether a comic book mashup of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek infringed the copyrights of the famed author's estate.

Eight months after the Ninth Circuit ruled that "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" was not a fair use, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino ruled Monday that it was still not clear that the unauthorized comic book had actually infringed Seuss' copyrights.

"Boldly! is not so similar to the protected works that no triable issue exists with respect to whether the total concept and feel of the works...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!