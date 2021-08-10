Copyright Fight Over Seuss-Star Trek Mashup Heads To Trial

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge says that a jury trial will be necessary to decide whether a comic book mashup of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek infringed the copyrights of the famed author's estate. Eight months after the Ninth Circuit ruled that "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" was not a fair use, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino ruled Monday that it was still not clear that the unauthorized comic book had actually infringed Seuss' copyrights. "Boldly! is not so similar to the protected works that no triable issue exists with respect to whether the total concept and feel of the works...

