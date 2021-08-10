Canadian Pacific Says New $31B KCS Bid Bests Railway Rival

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Canadian Pacific on Tuesday launched an updated offer for Kansas City Southern that gives the hotly sought after railway operator a $31 billion enterprise value, saying it believes its bid tops that of interloper Canadian National because it offers greater regulatory certainty. The revised proposal from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. would see KCS shareholders receive $300 per share, equivalent to a 34% premium over the target's closing price on March 19, which is when CP first agreed to buy KCS for roughly $29 billion, according to a statement. In the months since, CP and rival suitor Canadian National Railway Co. have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS