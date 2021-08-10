Zurich Unit Seeks To Toss Calif. Hotel's Coronavirus Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit told an Illinois federal judge to throw out a California hotel owner's class action for coronavirus pandemic-related losses, arguing there is no room for coverage under the policy's virus exclusion. The exclusion also bars Park Place Master Tenant LLC's claim that the government shutdown orders caused its hotel to suffer losses, Zurich American Insurance Co. said in Monday's filing. The insurer points out that U.S. District Judge Kocoras, who is presiding over the case, dismissed three similar suits brought by policyholders after finding that a virus exclusion barred coverage for losses stemming from the pandemic. "This court has...

