NJ Judiciary Can't Pause Judge's Disability Pension Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday nixed the state judiciary's bid to pause another state jurist's lawsuit while it seeks appellate review of whether he could hear claims that court officials teed up the state Supreme Court's rejection of his colleague's disability pension application, calling its jurisdictional arguments novel but incorrect. Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd denied the judiciary's motion to stay the action as it pursues a bid to appeal his ruling that he could consider Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's claims related to her application, rejecting its pitch that the novel jurisdictional issues at stake warranted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS