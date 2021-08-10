Tribe Has No Off-Reservation Fishing Rights, Alaska Says

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Alaska has urged the Ninth Circuit to rebuff the Metlakatla Indian Community's bid to revive its claim to fishing rights in state waters, saying a lower court rightly found the tribe wasn't promised such rights by an 1891 federal law that established its reservation. The federally recognized Metlakatla Indian Community is seeking to overturn an Alaska federal judge's decision that the 1891 law that set aside its reservation in the Annette Islands in southeastern Alaska — the only reservation now existing in the state — didn't provide fishing rights. The tribe contends that Congress knew fishing was essential to economic self-sufficiency for the tribe, so...

