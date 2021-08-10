Alston & Bird Owes Nonparty's Share Of $1.7M Ga. Judgment

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP must pay the bulk of damages from a $1.7 million legal malpractice judgment despite being found liable for a third of the harm because it is the only defendant, the Supreme Court of Georgia ruled Tuesday. The court affirmed a May 2020 holding by the Georgia Court of Appeals that Georgia's apportionment statute only allows damages to be apportioned among persons who are liable, based on their respective percentages of fault, in cases with more than one defendant. It means Alston & Bird, the only defendant in the case, must pay for its own liability as well as...

