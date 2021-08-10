UK Watchdog Clears ATM Giants' Merger With No Conditions

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition watchdog signed off Tuesday on NCR Corp.'s $2.5 billion takeover of the world's largest nonbank ATM operator without putting any conditions on the merger. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority had spent part of the summer investigating NCR's deal with Cardtronics, both American companies, for any ramifications in the British market from combining their operations. But the CMA approval was apparently the last domino standing for any regulatory holdups to the megadeal, as NCR quickly announced Tuesday that with British authorities' approval the merger could be completed in short order. "NCR and Cardtronics can now operate as one company....

