Senate OKs $1.2T Bill With Enhanced IRS Crypto Oversight

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday that boosts IRS oversight of cryptocurrency trading before immediately turning its attention to a budget bill that will serve as a vehicle for President Joe Biden's economic relief plan. The Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said will give Americans "the most robust injection of funds into infrastructure in decades." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Lawmakers voted 69-30 to give final approval to H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan spending proposal that includes $550 billion for highly sought-after improvements to highways, bridges,...

