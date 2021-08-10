Apple Can't Combine COVID-19 App Case With App Store Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Apple is facing two different antitrust suits over the way it runs its App Store, one accusing it of having a monopoly on software distribution for its devices and another saying it blocked rival coronavirus tracking apps from its store, but it's not going to be allowed to link the suits together. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told the tech behemoth on Monday that she wouldn't be granting its request to relate the cases because they didn't have enough in common to relate them. The order didn't include any details aside from her refusal, which stated that the pair of...

