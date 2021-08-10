PE Firm Says TD Bank 'Utterly Unprepared' For Cyber Scams

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Private equity company Moore Capital Holdings hit TD Bank with a suit in New Jersey federal court Tuesday, arguing that the bank dropped the ball when responding to a cyber fraud scheme that cost the company almost $300,000. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Moore Capital Holdings LLC said that TD Bank NA was "utterly unprepared" to handle a business email compromise cyber fraud scheme that drained over $276,000 from the company through fraudulent wire transfers. According to Moore Capital Holdings, TD Bank "did nothing to recover the funds," allegedly demonstrating that there are no "plans, processes or...

