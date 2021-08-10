Washington Legal Wants ERISA Class Decertified In 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation is backing a push to decertify a 70,000-member class in an ERISA suit against Universal Health, saying a Pennsylvania federal judge erred by letting workers collectively challenge 37 of the 401(k) plan's investments, even though the class representatives kept money in only seven. The pro-business nonprofit argued in an amicus brief filed in the Third Circuit on Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Thole v. U.S. Bank should have compelled U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney to deny the Universal Health workers' bid for class certification in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit....

