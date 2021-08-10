Ex-Camera Co. COO Says He Was Tricked Into Leaving Board

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The co-founder and former chief operating officer of a Pittsburgh-area camera technology company said he was tricked into quitting the company's board of directors in exchange for an investment lifeline during the pandemic and was subsequently fired by the new board, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Joseph B. Tomko says he agreed to step down from the board of C360 Technologies Inc. after the other members told him that desperately needed investors from SeventySix Capital wanted a seat on the board, but the board couldn't be expanded. However, in a lawsuit filed in the Allegheny County Court...

