Texas Gas Projects Tell DC Circ. To Toss Design Change Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The developers of a liquefied natural gas export terminal and associated pipeline told the D.C. Circuit to nix an appeal of federal energy regulators' approval of project design changes, arguing the project challengers appealed the wrong order so the court can't weigh in on the dispute. The Sierra Club, community groups, local residents and the city of Port Isabel allege the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unlawfully approved design changes to NextDecade's proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in south Texas while a fight over the project's final approval was still playing out in court. But on Monday NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS