Amazon Will Pay Up To $1K For Injuries From 3rd-Party Goods

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon announced Tuesday that it will pay out claims up to $1,000 for injuries or property damage resulting from products sold by third-party vendors on the site — a move that it says will cover 80% of such claims as the online retail giant faces civil litigation and pressure from regulators. Starting Sept. 1, Amazon.com Inc. will fork the cash over directly, rather than requiring customers to wrangle with the third-party sellers, without seeking reimbursement from sellers who "abide by [its] policies" and have valid insurance, according to an announcement on its website. Amazon also said that it may pay claims...

