Ill. Judge Approves Wage Deal After Initial Conflict

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday approved a deal resolving employees' claims that a debt collector failed to include commissions in their overtime pay after the parties resolved an initial conflict that would have seen unused funds diverted to the charitable arm of the National Employment Lawyers Association. During a teleconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama gave a final nod to the $195,000 deal between the debt collection specialists and EOS-USA Inc. and EOS CCA, as well as the requested $65,000 in attorney fees for class counsel. Each class member will receive approximately 95% of the overtime wages that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS