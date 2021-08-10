BofA Gets Pushback In Bid To End Md. Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A former Maryland borrower behind class action litigation accusing Bank of America of flouting that state's mortgage escrow interest law urged a Baltimore federal judge Monday to reject the bank's bid to shut down her case, calling it a meritless and procedurally improper request. In a lightly redacted brief, plaintiff Cynthia Clark told U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher that Bank of America NA is "brazenly" seeking a summary judgment win in the case despite its continued refusal to pay escrow interest to Maryland borrowers as required by state statute, which the judge previously ruled is not federally preempted for the bank....

