2nd Circ. Nixes Vitamin C Price-Fixing Case, Again

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday tossed for the second time price-fixing claims against a pair of Chinese vitamin C exporters, despite a U.S. Supreme Court order to rethink its previous dismissal of the case. The appeals court found that the companies could not comply with both their home country's law compelling them to fix prices and U.S. law banning such conduct and that, even after the Supreme Court's instructions, "international comity" obligated U.S. courts to give "careful consideration but not conclusive deference" to the views of Chinese officials. A split Second Circuit panel reversed a $147 million price-fixing judgment against exporters Hebei Welcome...

