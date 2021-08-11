Duck Boat Case Highlights Post-Sale Duty-To-Warn Hurdles

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Post-sale duties to warn present a unique challenge for manufacturers, as they are inherently nebulous and more complex than the standard duty to warn, which generally encompasses nonobvious hazards known at the time of sale. Challenges for manufacturers arise when they gradually obtain information derived from experience in the field that suggests the need for new or different warnings or instructions, years after the product has left their control. Among other challenges, manufacturers may not know who purchased the product, or they may have lost track of the owner after the product was resold. In addition, some states impose a post-sale...

