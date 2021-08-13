NY Hospitality, Real Estate Partner Joins Blank Rome

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Christy Reuter, the former hotel and hospitality group chair at Meister Seelig & Fein, has joined Blank Rome LLP in New York City as a partner in the firm's real estate group and chair for its hospitality group. Reuter has decades of experience guiding hospitality transactions and is a leader within what she calls a "sexy" practice. She told Law360 in a phone interview Friday morning that she loves being part of new deals and seeing projects from the ground up. "The creativity that goes into building a restaurant and the hard work and creativity and creating the menus and keeping...

