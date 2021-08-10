Royal Caribbean Sails Past Slip-And-Fall Suit At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday handed Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. a win in a suit brought by a passenger alleging she was injured when she fell while leaving one of its ships, saying the complaint's "guesswork" about what caused her fall doesn't pass muster. The panel affirmed a Florida federal court's dismissal of Pamela Taylor's suit, saying her complaint fails to allege how any of Royal Caribbean's conduct actually led to her fall, but rather presents a litany of ways such falls can "potentially" happen. Taylor was a passenger on the Allure of the Seas and was leaving the vessel on...

