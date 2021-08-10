GAO Explains Rejection Of $2.9B NASA Lunar Lander Protests

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has explained its parameters for allowing outside experts access to protected information in a decision released Tuesday fleshing out its denial of two protests over a $2.94 billion NASA lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX. The GAO had announced on June 30 that it had denied protests by Blue Origin Federation LLC and Dynetics Inc. over NASA awarding only a single Human Landing System, or HLS, deal to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The GAO did not release its full decision at the time but said that NASA had specifically tied the number of contract awards to the availability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS