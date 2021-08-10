Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says TCPA Applies To Job Recruiting Robocalls

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Fraser Financial and Insurance Services, ruling that job recruitment robocalls received by cellphones still fall under the statute's scope if they are nonemergency or if a consumer did not consent to receive such a call.

A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in a published opinion that a lower court misread the TCPA, along with an accompanying Federal Communications Commission "implementing regulation" governing robocall consent standards, when it dismissed Jonathan Loyhayem's lawsuit.

Loyhayem conceded that a robocall purportedly made by Fraser Financial did not involve advertising or telemarketing, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!