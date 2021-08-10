9th Circ. Says TCPA Applies To Job Recruiting Robocalls

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Fraser Financial and Insurance Services, ruling that job recruitment robocalls received by cellphones still fall under the statute's scope if they are nonemergency or if a consumer did not consent to receive such a call. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in a published opinion that a lower court misread the TCPA, along with an accompanying Federal Communications Commission "implementing regulation" governing robocall consent standards, when it dismissed Jonathan Loyhayem's lawsuit. Loyhayem conceded that a robocall purportedly made by Fraser Financial did not involve advertising or telemarketing, but the...

