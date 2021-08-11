Boxer Says Don King Blocked Visa, Cheated Him Out Of Title

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former world champion boxer sued Don King in Florida federal court Tuesday, accusing the promoter of blocking him from entering the country for a bout, getting his title stripped and withholding a $1.5 million fight purse. Former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr says King conspired with unidentified members of the WBA to run a sham match that unfairly elevated "King's own fighter," Trevor Bryan, to the title. "Don King plays a mean, nasty game. He won't get away with it," Charr told Law360 in a statement Wednesday. He won the title in November 2017, and in March 2019,...

