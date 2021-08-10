Dr. Martens Maker Gets $0 Despite TM Trial Win in Calif.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.K.-based maker of Dr. Martens footwear — popularly known as "Docs" — persuaded a California federal jury Tuesday that a subsidiary of Spanish retail giant Inditex sold shoes that ripped off its boot designs, but was awarded nothing in damages. The jury found that several models of Inditex-owned ITX USA LLC's shoes infringed Dr. Martens maker Airwair International Ltd.'s trade dress rights. It rejected ITX's arguments that some of the design elements — like the yellow stitching and heel pull tab — were not entitled to trademark protection or should be canceled for being functional or generic. The jury declined to...

