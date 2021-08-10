Firm Seeks To Block Subpoena In Trump Panama Hotel Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An independent consultant and real estate advisory firm asked a Florida federal judge Tuesday to block a subpoena for their testimony by a Trump hotel management company that is facing a $15 million fraud suit in New York. REH Capital Partners LLC and Andrew Wharton aren't involved in the lawsuit filed by the owners of luxury hotel units in Panama over the management of their properties by Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC. They filed a motion to quash a subpoena seeking their testimony in the ongoing dispute. The subpoena fails to properly identify to whom the request is directed and wasn't properly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS