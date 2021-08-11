Hiscox Needn't Defend Med Co. In $6.4M False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A policy that Hiscox Inc. issued to a regenerative medical company does not provide coverage for a state attorney general's $6.4 million lawsuit over alleged false advertisements for stem cell therapy, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. Elite Integrated Medical LLC's professional liability policy from Hiscox only provided coverage for claims arising from professional services and unambiguously excluded coverage for deceptive trade practices, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg explained in Monday's decision. The judge held that coverage was not triggered because the alleged misrepresentations Elite made about its stem cell therapy and regenerative products did not arise from the company's professional services. Under the policy, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS