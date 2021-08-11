Vaughan Baio Snags 9 From Goldberg Segalla, Grows In NY

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Vaughan Baio & Partners has scored eight partners and an associate from Goldberg Segalla LLP for its two brand-new offices in New York state, a significant expansion since a rebranding last year, the firm said Tuesday. The hiring spree includes two partners, Zachary H. Pratt and Tracey A. McLean, who will head the team of new attorneys in offices in Albany and Syracuse, respectively, the firm said in a statement. The Philadelphia-based firm already has an office in New York City. Bola Awujoola, John W. Becker and Susan Biggins Owens also join as partners in Albany and Robert S. Smith joins as...

