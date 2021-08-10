BitMEX Resolves CFTC, FinCEN Probes With $100M Deal

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX has reached a $100 million settlement with two regulators to resolve claims that it operated illegally in the U.S. and evaded anti-money laundering rules. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday that the five companies operating BitMEX have signed off on a consent order claiming the exchange offered leveraged trading of crypto-asset derivatives to U.S. customers and acted as a counterparty to certain transactions without proper approval or registration. Without admitting or denying the regulator's allegations, the BitMEX entities have committed to keeping U.S. residents off their platform and agreed to pay a $100...

