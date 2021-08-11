Morgan Stanley Wants Data Security Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley is pushing for dismissal of litigation brought over 2016 and 2019 data security incidents tied to the bank's disposal of computer hardware, telling a New York federal judge the current and former clients suing it haven't credibly alleged identity theft or other injuries that could give them standing. In a brief filed Monday, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC said it is not aware of any instance where sensitive client information was "accessed or misused" as a result of the incidents, nor have the nearly dozen named plaintiffs in the case made a plausible showing to the contrary for their...

