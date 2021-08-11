Kaufman Borgeest Adds Experienced Atty Duo In California

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- New York-based Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan LLP added a pair of experienced attorneys to its growing California office, including a partner with decades of experience litigating insurance and securities-related disputes, the firm announced. Partner Michael F. Perlis and senior litigation counsel Richard R. Johnson joined Kaufman Borgeest's Woodland Hills, California, office last week after having spent the past 10 years with Locke Lord LLP. Perlis told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to move to the firm out of a desire to join a smaller operation and its dedication to expanding in the Los Angeles area. Perlis noted that he and...

