Former Univar Exec Seeks Quick Win In $850K Severance Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A former Univar Solutions executive asked a Texas federal judge for a pretrial win in his suit claiming the chemical company owes him $850,000 in severance benefits, saying he's entitled to the money because the company terminated him without cause. A former Univar chief commercial officer, Brian Herington, said in a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday that the company terminated his employment on Aug. 28, 2020, one day after he put in his three-weeks' notice, rendering him eligible for severance. The company then denied his bid for the benefits, flouting an employment contract that guaranteed severance to workers terminated without...

