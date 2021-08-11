EPA Settles With Shell For $29.5M Over WWII Fuel Cleanup

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it has reached a $29.5 million cost recovery settlement with Shell Oil Co. over the cleanup of a California site polluted by aviation fuel produced for World War II, with Shell also agreeing to pay more than half of future cleanup costs. The dispute stems from contamination associated with World War II aviation fuel, or avgas, that was produced on the 22-acre McColl Superfund site in Fullerton, California. Enrique Manzanilla, an EPA regional director of the Superfund and emergency management division for the Pacific Southwest, said in a statement that Superfund cleanups "can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS