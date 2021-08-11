9th Circ. Remands Order Limiting Ex-BLM Head's Authority

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit remanded an order limiting the authority of the former acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, agreeing the appeal was mooted when William Perry Pendley left the post but leaving it up to the district court whether the leadership change warrants vacating prior orders. In a one-page order Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit panel dismissed the appeal, saying that both the state of Montana and the federal government were correct that the controversy between them ended when Pendley departed his BLM post. But the panel refused to vacate the Montana federal court's orders that enjoined Pendley from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS