Southwest Airlines' Data-Scraping Suit Can Continue In Texas

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to toss Southwest Airlines' lawsuit against online aggregator Kiwi.com, saying her court has jurisdiction and is favoring the carrier's argument that the Czech Republic-headquartered tech firm illegally hacked its Texas-based website to scrape flight and pricing data. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown ruled Tuesday that the suit arises out of Kiwi's contacts with the Lone Star State as asserted by Southwest Airlines Co., whose jurisdictional allegations claim that the aggregator hacked Southwest's computer systems in Texas, scraped and republished data from its website hosted in Texas without permission, purchased more than 170,000 tickets from Southwest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS