Chamber Sues To Block Health Plan Price Transparency Rule

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an affiliate are suing the Biden administration in Texas federal court to block the enforcement of a Trump-era rule that aims to provide transparency for health insurance coverage price, saying it threatens to reduce competition and raise costs to consumers. The Chamber and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce accused the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies in a lawsuit Tuesday of overstepping their statutory power and violating the Administrative Procedure Act. The APA requires federal agencies to give interested parties fair notice of any new regulations and adequate time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS