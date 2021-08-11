Real Estate Rumors: ShipMonk, Broad Sky, Renzulli

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- E-commerce fulfillment company ShipMonk has reached a deal to lease 113,360 square feet in Davie, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space in Building 1 at 2650 Bridge Way, which is owned by Illinois-based Bridge Industrial, according to the report. Private equity shop Broad Sky Partners has inked a deal to lease an entire floor in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The company is taking the 11th floor at 34 E. 51st St., a 21-story building that's owned by real estate firm Sedesco, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS