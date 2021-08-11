Saudi Families Knock Gibson Dunn For Fake Paper Allegation

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A group of Saudi families accused by Chevron in the Ninth Circuit of inventing a newspaper to fabricate press coverage defending their $17.9 billion arbitral award has lashed out against the oil giant's counsel, Gibson Dunn, alleging "threats to silence" parties exposing unlawful behavior. Heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Qarqani have been trying to confirm the International Arbitration Center award against Chevron since 2018 and are trying to overturn a California federal judge's refusal to enforce it. The families wrote in their Tuesday reply to Chevron's arguments against including a disputed newspaper article as...

