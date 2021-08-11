German Co. Drops Bid To Nix $13.4M Award Against Argentina

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- German infrastructure group Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft has abandoned its bid to partially annul a $13.4 million award the company won in 2016 against Argentina following a long-running dispute over a highway and bridge construction concession that had arisen out of the country's debt crisis in the early 2000s. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes registered the company's request to discontinue the proceeding in late July, and the committee overseeing the proceeding issued a procedural order taking note of the discontinuance on Aug. 9. The reasoning behind Hochtief's decision to drop the proceeding was not clear, since none of the associated...

