Kaufman Dolowich Expands In Bay Area With Veteran Litigator

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- New York-based Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck has added a former Contra Costa County deputy district attorney with nearly two decades of litigation experience as a partner in the San Francisco Bay Area, the firm announced. Aimee Hamoy joined Kaufman Dolowich on Wednesday after spending 14 years with Burnham Brown. She told Law360 that she chose to make the move because she wanted to join a larger firm that also showed a commitment to women in leadership and diversity, noting that Kaufman Dolowich was one of the first firms to become Mansfield Rule certified. "I was impressed with the firm's Mansfield certification...

