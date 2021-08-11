Ballard Spahr Helps With $235M Manhattan Property Loan

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Greystone unit has provided $235 million in financing to a Silverstein Properties entity for a 40-story residential property in Manhattan, and Ballard Spahr worked on the matter, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Greystone Servicing Co. LLC is for 1 River Place, which is located in Hell's Kitchen, a half block east of 12th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets. A mortgage document filed in New York on Wednesday indicates Siobhan O'Donnell, a partner and co-leader of Ballard Spahr LLP's real estate finance group, worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately announced...

