Fluor Gets Win In Soldier's Suit Over Suicide Bombing

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has thrown out a suit by a former U.S. Army soldier against Fluor Corp. over injuries he sustained in a 2016 suicide bombing in Afghanistan, saying that the state law claims are preempted by a "combatant activities" exception in federal law. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks granted summary judgment on Winston Tyler Hencely's suit, saying that Fluor did not have "sole discretion" in the decisions and actions that allegedly led to the bombing, and holding the company accountable under state law would necessarily impact military decisions. Judge Hendricks said the...

