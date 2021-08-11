Credit Repair Co. Can't Ditch CFPB Telemarketing Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday kept alive a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suit accusing a Boston-based credit repair company of duping consumers into upfront payments on the promise of boosting their credit scores, rejecting arguments that the laws at issue are unconstitutionally vague or discriminatory. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel issued an 11-page order allowing the CFPB and Massachusetts to continue pursuing claims that Commonwealth Equity Group LLC, which does business as Key Credit Repair, lied to customers about their ability to improve their credit rating and demanded payment upfront. The suit says the alleged practices violated the telemarketing sales rule,...

