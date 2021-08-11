Phillies Can Keep Using Altered Phanatic, Judge Suggests

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Phillies should be allowed to keep using a slightly modified version of Phillie Phanatic even after the mascot's original creators claw back their rights to the copyright, according to a new recommendation from a federal magistrate judge. In a report issued Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruled that the new "P2" mascot was a "derivative work" that is not subject to the Copyright Act's termination right — the legal provision at the center of the case that allows authors to regain control of works they sold decades earlier. The report came in a showdown between the team and designers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS