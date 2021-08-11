Virus Exclusion Blocks Coverage For Sporting Goods Stores

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Play It Again Sports franchisees lost their bid for COVID-19 coverage Wednesday after an Illinois federal judge found that the virus exclusion in their insurance policies with a Hanover Insurance Group subsidiary clearly prevents coverage. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin sided with Nova Casualty Co.'s motion for summary judgment, finding that the "all-encompassing" virus exclusion bars coverage even if there wasn't COVID-19 at the stores. "Nova is not required to pay for loss or damage 'caused directly or indirectly by ... any virus,'" he wrote, citing what he called a "plain and unambiguous" exclusion. While the seven franchisees in Illinois,...

