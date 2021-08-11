NCAA Says It Can't Punish Baylor For Sexual Assault Scandal

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The NCAA infractions committee announced Wednesday it cannot punish Baylor University for its sexual assault scandal involving members of the school's football team, noting the organization has no rules on how member institutions should respond to sexual and interpersonal violence involving student-athletes. In a 51-page public infractions decision, the committee lamented the lack of recourse for Baylor's "unacceptable" handling of on-campus sexual assault reports between 2010 and 2015, and called on National Collegiate Athletic Association member institutions to change the organization's rules if they find the committee's results "unsatisfactory." "Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual...

