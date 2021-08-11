9th Circ. Finds Keystone Permit Appeal Moot

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ended a legal battle over a contentious nationwide water permit, saying a revised permit issued in the waning days of the Trump administration makes the case irrelevant. In January, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a new nationwide permit that a unanimous three-judge panel said supersedes the previous permit that the Sierra Club and other environmental groups had challenged and therefore moots the appeals. A Montana federal judge had sided with the green groups, prompting an appeal from the Corps and TC Energy Corp., which was seeking clearance for its now-abandoned Keystone XL pipeline project....

