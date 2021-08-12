NJ Bank Hit With $1.4M Suit Over Fraudulent Wire Transfers

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bank was hit with a lawsuit alleging it processed $1.4 million in fraudulent wire transfers to a foreign entity against a commercial real estate financing firm due to lax security measures. In a New Jersey federal court complaint filed Wednesday, Harborview Capital Partners LLC claims Cross River Bank should have had safeguards in place to prevent the transfers, which resulted from a well-known hacking scheme. Further, the funds were funneled to a Chinese financial institution even though Cross River knew Harborview didn't engage in business outside the United States, the complaint says. "Cross River failed to act in...

